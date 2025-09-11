Commission sets out bold plan for better skills and jobs in Wakefield

Plans to transform the way education and skills are provided in Wakefield to bring more well-paid jobs to the area have been revealed.

It is thought the blueprint for change, put together by academics and industry leaders, could lead the way in shaping a radical new approach to training across the UK.

A report published by the Wakefield Futures Commission sets out a plan to create a high-skills economy built on better jobs, stronger industries, and “greater prosperity for all.”

Wakefield Council called set up the commission in December last year after figures revealed the number of people in the district with qualifications above A-level fall well below the national average.

Wakefield is England’s largest city without a university and faces “significant challenges in developing and retaining higher-level skills among its residents”, the local authority said.

Central to the commission’s recommendations is the creation of an employer-led civic hub, to be named the ‘Wakefield Futures Centre’.

The proposed new centre would focus skills investment in the district’s fastest growing business sectors.

Unlike many university courses, higher-level skills training would be co-designed with employers.

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, Wakefield Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin. Image: Wakefield Council

The training would also be short, affordable and flexible to accommodate the needs and of learners, making it easier for people to improve their lives through new training and better-paid work.

The commission, chaired by Professor Sir Chris Husbands, former vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, was created in partnership with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Prof Sir Chris said: “There are no simple solutions to complex problems, and places need joined-up action that grows the demand for higher-skilled jobs at the same time as growing the supply of higher-skill people.

“This is what the Wakefield Futures Centre could deliver – the civic backbone that connects our complicated skills system together, points it unapologetically toward the higher-skilled jobs of the future, and creates better opportunities for residents to access training on their terms, boosting productivity and growth.

“I would like to thank our commissioners and the political leadership of West Yorkshire for their ambition to transform Wakefield into a high-skilled district, and – in the process – provide a blueprint for other areas and the UK government to adopt.”

According to data, in Wakefield, the average worker produces £55,750 per year for the economy, compared with £67,338 nationally.

Jobs growth in the district has been strong, but the majority of new posts are in lower-skilled sectors, with just 8.2% of jobs in knowledge-intensive industries such as advanced manufacturing, digital or the creative industries.

To match the West Yorkshire average, the district would need 12,000 more higher-skilled roles.

Jack Hemingway, deputy council leader and cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Wakefield is a place full of pride, creativity, and ambition.

“From Production Park staging some of the world’s biggest shows, our inspiring cultural offer, our emerging strength in the service sector and the cutting-edge work of our manufacturing firms, our district has so much to celebrate.

“But we know there’s more we can do to grow our skills base to help local people thrive in the economy of the future.

“That’s why we welcome the findings of the commission and we’ll be looking closely at creating a long-term plan of how we can take them forward.

“There are no quick fixes, but we want every resident to have access to the skills and qualifications they need to secure high-quality, well-paid jobs.

“By widening access to higher-level skill provision, we will unlock more of our district’s potential.”

In 2023, 29% of Wakefield residents held higher-level qualifications such as a bachelor’s degree.

New figures suggest that as many as 38% could now hold those qualifications but England as a whole stands at 47%.

The local authority also said Wakefield residents were “excluded from higher-paying jobs”, with average weekly pre-tax earnings at £644, below the national figure of £728.

Ms Brabin said: “West Yorkshire is a region of grafters – our greatest currency is our people and our greatest strength is our diversity.

“Yet for too long, residents of all ages and backgrounds have been locked out of the higher skilled jobs they need to thrive.

“This ground-breaking report shows how Wakefield will provide the blueprint for skills-led growth across the UK, by leaning away from the traditional academic route which only works for so many, and toward the hands-on, employer-led training that many people need to be able to seize the good jobs of the future.

“We welcome the commission’s recommendations and will now consider how best to take them forward, to deliver our mission of putting more money in people’s pockets and building a brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

The full Wakefield Futures Commission Report can be read at https://go.wakefield.gov.uk/WakefieldFuturesCommissionReport