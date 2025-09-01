Complete Care West Yorkshire celebrates double award recognition

A leading local home care provider is celebrating after being named a finalist in not one, but two prestigious categories at the upcoming MY Chamber Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complete Care West Yorkshire, based in Wakefield, has been shortlisted for both Community Hero of the Year and Employer of the Year, recognising the company’s outstanding commitment to people, purpose, and the wider community.

The double nomination highlights the company's reputation for delivering high-quality home care while also providing a supportive and inspiring workplace for its staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Booth, Managing Director at Complete Care West Yorkshire, said:

Community Hero and EmployerAward for Complete Care West Yorkshire and Complete Training

“We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists for both awards. To be recognised as a Community Hero and as an Employer of the Year is a true reflection of the dedication of our entire team. Our staff go above and beyond every day, not only supporting clients to live fulfilling lives but also supporting each other and making a real difference in our local community.”

The Community Hero of the Year shortlisting acknowledges Complete Care West Yorkshire’s ongoing contribution to the region, from supporting vulnerable individuals to engaging in local initiatives that build stronger, more compassionate communities.

Meanwhile, the Employer of the Year recognition celebrates the company’s investment in its workforce, from training and development with Complete Training to promoting wellbeing, inclusion, and career opportunities across the care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at The King’s Croft Hotel, Pontefract, where businesses from across the region will gather to celebrate success stories and community champions.

Complete Care West Yorkshire and Completetraining.uk

Sara added:

“We are proud to be flying the flag for social care and for West Yorkshire. This recognition inspires us to keep striving for excellence for both our clients and our team. Whatever the outcome, being named finalists in two categories is an achievement we’re very proud of.”

www.completetraining.uk - 01924 274 448 (option 2)

www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk