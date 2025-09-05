Complete Care West Yorkshire celebrates recognition as finalist at prestigious Mid Yorkshire Chamber Awards

Complete Care West Yorkshire is proud to announce that we have been named a finalist in two categories, these are 'Community Hero' and 'Employer of the Year' at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Awards 2025.

The awards, which celebrate the region’s most dynamic and impactful businesses, shine a spotlight on organisations that are not only driving growth but also making a real difference in their communities.

Being shortlisted reflects Complete Care West Yorkshire’s commitment to delivering exceptional community-based home care services across Wakefield and beyond. Our mission has always been to put people first, ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the highest quality care, dignity, and independence in their own homes.

Managing Director Sara Booth said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as a finalist at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber Awards. This achievement is testament to the dedication of our incredible team, who go above and beyond every day to provide compassionate care and support to our clients. To be acknowledged amongst some of the region’s leading businesses is a huge honour.”

The awards ceremony will take place on October 23 at The King’s Croft Hotel, Wakefield Rd, Pontefract, WF8 4HA

bringing together businesses from across Mid Yorkshire to celebrate innovation, resilience, and success.

This recognition follows a series of milestones for Complete Care West Yorkshire, growing our reputation as a quality care provider and for the high standards that our care professionals are trained to, cementing the company’s reputation as one of the area’s leading home care providers.