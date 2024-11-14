Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd celebrates success at Great British Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is celebrating a remarkable achievement after winning three prestigious awards at the Great British Care Awards.

The awards, held recently, highlighted the outstanding contributions of the care sector, and CCWY stood out with wins in three categories: Care Employer, Home Care Newcomer, and The 3 R's – Recruitment, Retention, and Reward.

Sara Booth, Managing Director of Complete Care West Yorkshire, expressed her joy at winning the Care Employer Award. “I am beyond delighted to have received this award,” she stated. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It’s fantastic to celebrate this achievement alongside so many exceptional individuals in social care.”

Pippa, a valued member of the team, also garnered recognition as the Home Care Newcomer, showcasing the commitment to fostering new talent within the industry. The team’s win for The 3 R's highlights their innovative approach to recruitment and staff retention, ensuring a supportive and rewarding work environment.

Looking ahead, the excitement continues as Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is now through to the National Awards, set to take place in March at the Birmingham NEC. With three national nominations, the team is eager to showcase their dedication and passion for providing exceptional care.

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd remains committed to being a leading care provider, and this recognition only fuels their drive to continue delivering high-quality services to the community. The entire team is looking forward to representing Wakefield on a national stage and celebrating their success at the upcoming awards ceremony.

www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk