Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd shines at the Great British Care Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd proudly attended the Great British Care Awards National Finals on March 14, 2025, at Birmingham's ICC. Nominated in three esteemed categories—Care Employer Award, The 3 R's Award (Recruitment, Retention, and Reward), and Care Newcomer Award—the team was honored to be recognised among the nation's best in social care.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, co-hosted by Vernon Kay and Steve Walls, brought together dedicated professionals from across the UK to celebrate excellence in the care sector. ​

Although Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd did not secure a win this year, Managing Director Sara Booth expressed immense pride in the team's achievements:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being national finalists in three categories is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. While we didn't take home the award, the experience of being part of such a prestigious event and having our efforts acknowledged on a national level is incredibly rewarding."

National Care Awards 2025

The night was filled with inspiration, as professionals from various regions were honored for their outstanding contributions to social care. The awards highlighted the sector's commitment to excellence and the profound impact of compassionate care on individuals and communities.​

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd remains dedicated to delivering exceptional care services and fostering a supportive environment for both clients and staff. The recognition at the Great British Care Awards 2025 serves as motivation to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of their work.​