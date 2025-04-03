Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd shines at the Great British Care Awards 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event, co-hosted by Vernon Kay and Steve Walls, brought together dedicated professionals from across the UK to celebrate excellence in the care sector.
Although Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd did not secure a win this year, Managing Director Sara Booth expressed immense pride in the team's achievements:
"Being national finalists in three categories is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. While we didn't take home the award, the experience of being part of such a prestigious event and having our efforts acknowledged on a national level is incredibly rewarding."
The night was filled with inspiration, as professionals from various regions were honored for their outstanding contributions to social care. The awards highlighted the sector's commitment to excellence and the profound impact of compassionate care on individuals and communities.
Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd remains dedicated to delivering exceptional care services and fostering a supportive environment for both clients and staff. The recognition at the Great British Care Awards 2025 serves as motivation to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of their work.