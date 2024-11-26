A four-day weekend could be coming in 2025 🎉

A four-day weekend is reportedly in the works for next year, to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II, reports the Daily Express.

The occasion will commemorate two pivotal moments in history: Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.

No final decision has yet been made on the exact day the extra day off work could fall, but the government is reportedly considering two options.

Two bank holidays could be created on 9 and 12 May, or 22 August might be attached to the existing summer bank holiday weekend. An official announcement is expected soon.

VE Day, observed on 8 May, marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, while VJ Day on August 15 celebrates Japan’s surrender, which effectively ended the deadliest conflict in human history.

Members of the public fill The Mall before a flypast during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London in June 2022 (Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

An additional bank holiday would allow communities across the UK to gather and honour the sacrifices made during the war, and the celebrations are expected to mirror the nationwide spirit seen during the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, both of which featured extended public holidays.

For many, this will be the last significant opportunity to thank the dwindling number of WWII veterans, now estimated to be around 70,000. The war, which claimed 450,000 British lives, remains a defining moment in history.

Eight public holidays are already scheduled for 2025, with the first falling on 1 January before Good Friday and Easter Sunday on 18 and 21 April.

Further bank holidays will then take place on 5 and 26 May, 25 August, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

