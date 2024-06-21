Argos UK: best 2024 Summer Sale deals to save up to 50% on garden furniture, toys, sofas, lawnmowers, and more

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Argos 2024 Summer Sale includes deals on furniture, electronics and more 🔥🏷️
  • Argos has launched its 2024 Summer Sale with extensive discounts
  • Shoppers can save up to 50% on selected products until 16 July
  • The sale features savings on home furniture, beauty essentials, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more
  • It's ideal for those looking to update their living spaces or prepare their gardens for the season ahead.
  • We’ve highlighted the best deals on health & beauty, kitchenware, home electricals, and outdoor furniture

Argos has kicked off its 2024 Summer Sale, featuring thousands of discounts on home furniture, beauty essentials, home electronics, jewellery, toys, and more!

Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on selected products this summer, with deals available until Tuesday 16 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sale is particularly advantageous for those looking to update their homes or prepare their gardens, as significant savings on outdoor furniture and other seasonal items are available, ideal for getting your garden ready for any incoming summer heatwaves.

We've selected and highlighted the best discounts across various categories below, so you can easily find the offers that suit your needs and preferences.

(Photos: Getty Images/Argos)(Photos: Getty Images/Argos)
(Photos: Getty Images/Argos) | Getty Images/Argos

Save up to 1/2 price on selected indoor furniture

Save up to 1/2 price on selected outdoor furniture

Save up to 1/3 on Selected Garden and Outdoor Storage

Save 20% on selected home electricals using code ELEC20

Save up to 1/2 price on Health & Beauty

Save up to 1/2 price on selected Cook & Kitchenware

Are you excited about the Argos Summer Sale? Which deals have caught your eye? Join the conversation and share your thoughts and shopping tips in the comments section.

Related topics:ArgosFurnitureGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.