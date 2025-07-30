This is where over-65s are finding the perfect balance of health, community, and nature 🏡

Chesham and Amersham named best place to retire in Britain, based on new L&G index

Rankings consider health, finances, community, nature, housing, and local amenities

South East England dominates, but scenic spots in Scotland and Wales also rank highly

Survey of 3,000 retirees highlights what really matters for wellbeing in later life

Surprising winners include parts of central London, the Outer Hebrides, and rural Wales

Thinking about where to settle down for a peaceful, happy retirement?

A new index from Legal & General has revealed the best places to retire across Britain – and while some results may seem predictable, others could surprise you.

This year’s top retirement spot overall is Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire – a well-connected market town offering access to nature, a strong sense of community, and excellent health services for over-65s.

But retirees looking beyond the South East will find appealing choices in all corners of Britain, from scenic Scottish highlands to serene Welsh coastlines.

The index – developed by analysing official data and a major survey of 3,000 UK retirees – looked at six key “pillars” of retirement wellbeing: health, financial security, social and community factors, housing, nature, and access to amenities.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

According to Lorna Shah, Managing Director at L&G: “It’s not just about one factor – it’s the combination of health, social connections, environment, and financial security that all play a part in retirement wellbeing.”

In other words, where you retire matters – but how supported, connected and content you feel in later life depends on more than just geography.

If you're planning your next chapter, these top picks across England, Scotland, and Wales could offer inspiration, whether you want buzzing amenities, coastal calm, countryside walks or simply great neighbours.

The best places to retire in England

Taking the top spot overall - not just in England - is Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire.

Nestled at the edge of the Chiltern Hills, this well-connected commuter area is known for its charming streets, green surroundings and high wellbeing among older residents.

It performed particularly strongly in health and financial stability, while also offering a good mix of walkable nature, community spirit, and essential services.

Close behind in second place is Beaconsfield, another Buckinghamshire town that blends affluence and picturesque tranquillity with easy access to London.

Third place goes to Dorking and Horley in Surrey, a region prized for its blend of countryside charm, strong community bonds and transport links.

Much of England’s top-performing retirement locations are concentrated in the South East.

Godalming and Ash, Mid Sussex, Woking, and Farnham and Bordon all feature highly, suggesting the region’s mix of greenery, healthcare infrastructure and relative prosperity continues to appeal to those in later life.

But other parts of the country also made a strong showing. The Suffolk coast offers seaside charm and serenity, while Tatton in Cheshire proves that a comfortable and connected retirement is not exclusive to the south.

Here are the best places to retire in England, according to L&G’s index:

Chesham and Amersham, Buckinghamshire Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire Dorking and Horley, Surrey Godalming and Ash, Surrey Mid Sussex Woking, Surrey Farnham and Bordon, Surrey Esher and Walton, Surrey Suffolk Coastal, Suffolk East Grinstead and Uckfield, West Sussex Henley and Thame, Oxfordshire Sevenoaks, Kent New Forest West, Hampshire Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, Outer London Tatton, Cheshire West Dorset Surrey Heath, Surrey Maidenhead, Berkshire Windsor, Berkshire Guildford, Surrey

The best places to retire in Scotland

In Scotland, Mid Dunbartonshire leads the rankings. It’s an area that combines proximity to Glasgow with access to rolling hills, green spaces, and a solid healthcare offering.

Stirling and Strathallan also ranks highly, praised for its historical setting and balance of urban convenience and rural calm.

Further north and west, Na h-Eileanan an Iar – the Outer Hebrides – makes the top five, appealing to those seeking a quieter pace of life and strong community connection.

Here are the best places to retire in Scotland, according to L&G’s index:

Mid Dunbartonshire Stirling and Strathallan East Renfrewshire West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Na h-Eileanan an Iar Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber Perth and Kinross-shire Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Dumfries and Galloway Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Edinburgh North and Leith Edinburgh West Gordon and Buchan Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Angus and Perthshire Glens Arbroath and Broughty Ferry Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock North East Fife Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

The best places to retire in Wales

Wales also offers some standout options, with Monmouthshire emerging as the country’s best place to retire. Known for its scenic countryside and friendly towns, it offers a blend of natural beauty and infrastructure that supports later life.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd, in Gwynedd, comes in second, offering coastal serenity and rugged beauty, while the Vale of Glamorgan appeals with its proximity to Cardiff and sweeping seaside views.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire, too, continues to attract retirees thanks to its slow pace and breathtaking coastal paths.

Here are the best places to retire in Wales, according to L&G’s index:

Monmouthshire Dwyfor Meirionnydd Vale of Glamorgan Ynys Mon Mid and South Pembrokeshire Bangor Aberconwy Caerfyrddin Gower Bridgend Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Cardiff North Clwyd North Ceredigion Preseli Clwyd East Llanelli Newport West and Islwyn Pontypridd Wrexham Cardiff South and Penarth Neath and Swansea East

