Both of Wakefield's Argos branches to close as 'brand new' store planned for city centre

Both of Wakefield's Argos branches are set to close this year, to make way for a new city centre store. Pictured is the Trinity Walk branch in February 2019.

The retailer currently operates two stores in the city, at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre and Cathedral Retail Park.

Though the Cathedral Retail Park stores has remained open for much of the pandemic, the Trinity Walk branch has been closed since the start of lockdown in March 2020.

Last year, Sainsbury's, which owns the retailer, confirmed plans to close 420 Argos across the UK, but said it would open 150 outlets in the larger Sainsbury's stores.

Photo: Google Maps

Those employed at the two closing stores will be offered "opportunities to redeploy" within the company, a spokesperson confirmed.

The full Sainsbury's statement read: “Later this year a brand new Argos store will open inside Sainsbury’s Wakefield Marsh Way.

"By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products while picking up their groceries.