B&Q confirms temporary closure of Glasshoughton store after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The store, on Aspen Way, was unexpectedly closed this morning, sparking confusion among social media users.

And a spokesperson for the retailer has now confirmed that the closure was implemented after a member of staff received a positive Covid-19 test.

The shop remained closed this morning while a deep clean was carried out as a precautionary measure.

It has since reopened.

A spokesperson for B&Q said: "We can confirm that our Glasshoughton store is temporarily closed today following a team member receiving a positive (Covid-19) test result.