B&Q confirms temporary closure of Glasshoughton store after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
DIY store B&Q has confirmed the temporary closure of its Glasshoughton store, after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The store, on Aspen Way, was unexpectedly closed this morning, sparking confusion among social media users.
And a spokesperson for the retailer has now confirmed that the closure was implemented after a member of staff received a positive Covid-19 test.
The shop remained closed this morning while a deep clean was carried out as a precautionary measure.
It has since reopened.
A spokesperson for B&Q said: "We can confirm that our Glasshoughton store is temporarily closed today following a team member receiving a positive (Covid-19) test result.
"Closing the store for a deep clean is a precautionary measure and goes beyond government advice. The store has since re-opened.”