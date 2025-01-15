Amazon collaborating with customers and household brands to donate hygiene products to families in need via The Multibank charity
For every two purchases on Amazon.co.uk from a selection of over 800 personal hygiene, household and baby products, Amazon and its suppliers will donate a third item to the network of Multibanks across the UK, up to a maximum of 572,000 units donated.
The Multibank stocks every type of household item, made up from business surplus, returns and gifted products and via its carefully curated network of place-based charities and care professionals, gifts on the products to people who need them.
Together with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon formed the UK’s first Multibank in Scotland three years ago to redistribute surplus stock from its largest returns centre in Fife to local families in need.
A second Multibank opened in Wigan in 2023, followed by Swansea, London and Middlesbrough in 2024. Working together with local charity partners and a network of suppliers, The Multibank movement has donated more than 5 million surplus essentials to help more than 500,000 families experiencing poverty.
John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported the foundation and the continued expansion of the Multibank network.
"It has been inspiring to see sports fans donating to the recent hygiene poverty campaign and helping those most in need in our communities. We want to continue that goodwill and by working together with our suppliers and our customers, we hope to generate hundreds of thousands more donations and alleviate the consequences of hygiene poverty.”
