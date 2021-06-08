Diners offered free breakfast at pubs in Wakefield and Pontefract this weekend - if they turn up in their pyjamas

Two Wakefield pubs are offering diners the chance to claim a free breakfast this weekend - provided they arrive in their best pyjamas.

The Darrington Hungry Horse and Stanley Ferry Hungry Horse are hoping to bring a whole new meaning to "breakfast in bed" with the offer of free breakfast to locals who visit in their nightwear between Friday, June 11 and Sunday, June 13.

Paul Barnett, general manager at the Darrington Hungry Horse, said: “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.

“After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house!

“We look forward to welcoming locals in Darrington to don their best slippers and join us for a free dish from our brand-new breakfast menu this weekend.”

To make the most of the limited time offer, punters need only arrive at the pub in their finest PJs, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub's new breakfast menu.

They will then be able to choose from a range of dishes including the Brekkie Kebab, Breakfast in Bread or the colossal Sausageness Monster – a one-metre-long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce.

It comes after research from the chain revealed that younger people were far more likely to enjoy a breakfast in bed, with 18 to 24 year olds enjoying four breakfasts a month in bed, while over 55s enjoy only one.