Haribo announce £22m investment into Castleford manufacturing facility amid increased focus on reduced sugar sweets

The confectionery manufacturer has revealed plans to roll out the investment across 2021, and said it would "support the brand's number one position within the UK market".

Haribo, which is known for popular brands including Starmix, Tangfastics and Gummy Bears, operates a state-of-the-art facility in Castleford from where it produces more than 30,000 tonnes of sweets each year.

A spokesperson for the company said the increased investment would help to strengthen the "reformulation of products", with focus on reduced sugar sweets and a greater variety of choice for shoppers.

Sweet manufacturer Haribo has announced a £22m investment into its Castleford manufacturing facility. Photo: Haribo UK

Jon Hughes, managing director of Haribo UK, said: “As we continue to face tough challenges following the ongoing impact of Covid-19, we are showing our resilience and commitment to world-class production in an increasingly competitive market.

“Investing £22m into our already world-class manufacturing facility will give us greater opportunity to produce the variety of sweets that we know bring childlike happiness to our customers.

"We focus on making great tasting treats that are just sweet enough and will continue to look for ways to reduce sugar content where we can.”

The renewed focus on reduced sugar snacks follows the successful launch of gummy sweets Fruitilicious in 2018, and a change in the Jelly Babies recipe that saw sugar content reduced by 25 per cent.

Jon said: “While these innovations showcase the changes in our range, it is important to remember that our most popular sweets are still made using the same basic recipe as our first ever Goldbear.

“This includes only natural flavourings and colours and with less sugar than our competitors. It’s why we’ve always been just sweet enough, and why we’ll continue to lead the way in using only as much sugar as we need to deliver the taste and texture that our customers love.”

The company said it believed the increased investment would "reiterate Haribo's commitment to the UK".

Haribo was founded in 1920, and came to West Yorkshire in 1972, when it bought into Dunhills, the owner of Pontefract Cakes.

It acquired full ownership of the company in 1997, and has retained a presence in the Five Towns ever since, with an outlet shop in Pontefract and a a £92m factory and distribution centre, which opened in Castleford in 2015.