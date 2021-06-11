Here's 11 things you could do

Here's 11 bars, restaurants and businesses you should visit in Wakefield and why

Looking for something to do this weekend?

By James Carney
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:53 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:54 pm

Here's 11 options of bars and businesses that are open.

1. Lobby 1967

All Euro matches will be shown at the chic Westgate bar.

Buy photo

2. Harry's Bar

Get a proper pint of ale at Harry's Bar

Buy photo

3. Black Horse

Football and a huge beer garden are on offer at the Black Horse on Westgate

Buy photo

4. Babsi Bar and Restaurant

Open for food and drink inside and out.

Buy photo
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3