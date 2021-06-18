Here's 11 bars, restaurants, shops and local attractions you should visit in Wakefield and why

Here's 11 things to consider.
1. Babsi Bar and Restaurant
Babsi is running 50 per cent discounted meal for Fathers Day, including any starter, main & dessert. It includes potted ham hock with mustard mayo watercress & toast, 10oz sirloin steak with roast tomato, garlic mushroom, chips & green peppercorn sauce, and strawberry Eton mess
2. The Plant Market
Amy Robinson and Tom Hunt have plenty of greenery in stock to brighten up your home.
3. The Dam Inn
There's always time for drink and dinner at the Newmillerdam hideway. If you're especially keen then the pub is currently looking to take new staff on.
4. The Travellers Inn
If the weather holds out at this Stanley pub then there's a massive beer garden. If it doesn't you can go inside. Easy enough