Thousands of households to receive £125 payments through the Household Support Fund

Local councils allocate funds based on vulnerability

But residents can apply for cash grants if not automatically eligible

Eligibility varies - residents should check their council's website for details and application processes

Thousands of households will soon receive a £125 payment through the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

The fund is distributed to local councils, which then allocate the funds to residents in need based on specific criteria to help them meet daily necessities like food, clothing and utilities through small grants.

Each council's share depends on factors like population size and the number of vulnerable households in the area.

The voucher or grant amounts then handed out by these councils also vary by location, but for example, thousands of Reading residents are set to receive £125 vouchers in the coming weeks.

For those not automatically eligible, there's an option to apply for a £125 cash grant to be paid directly into your bank account - note that this application-based support is targeted at low-income residents struggling with the rising cost of living.

To apply for support, visit reading.gov.uk/housing/money-matters/household-support-fund.

In Wakefield, around 10,000 vulnerable pensioners will receive vouchers in June, after senior councillors approved £3.1 million from the government’s Household Support Fund.

Supermarket vouchers will be provided to all pensioners and families with children who receive council tax support. Additionally, around 2,600 low-income residents and 7,700 people on disability benefits are expected to receive the vouchers.

A total of £470,000 from the funding will go to the council’s application-based scheme, which is open to residents in need of assistance.

An in nearby Leeds, the city council will use the Household Support Fund to help residents with food and fuel costs. £2.7 million will be distributed as cash payments to over 62,500 households receiving Council Tax Support (CTS).

Households with children will receive £100, while pensioners and working-age adults without children will get £25.

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

Eligibility requirements to access the fund can vary with local councils, so it is best to check with your council to see if you’re eligible.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.