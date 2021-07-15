Meet your Wakefield Express team and ask your questions at our new community days

Perhaps you’re just curious to see who makes the paper, or have a great idea for a story you think has been overlooked.

This month, we’re giving you the chance to get to know the people behind the paper, with a series of community days in Wakefield city centre.

Members of the Express team will be available throughout the days at stands in the city centre, to answer your questions and listen to your suggestions.

And as an added bonus, those who attend the Wakefield Express stands on these days will be able to claim a series of exclusive deals at some of the city’s biggest retailers.

Members of the West Yorkshire Police NPT will also be in attendance to offer advice and guidance to local residents, as well as answer questions.

Gavin Murray, editor of the Wakefield Express, said: “The past year has been a strange one, and many people have been left feeling isolated and cut off from society.

“Our team are itching for the chance to get back into the city centre and to make some new connections and get to meet up with some old faces.

“Our community days are the perfect opportunity for everyone to reconnect with us their local paper. We can give you and your community a voice.

“We will be also running a series of deals to encourage people to support their local businesses in the city centre.

“We will see you there.”

The Wakefield Express Community Days will be held in Wakefield city centre on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.

Thanks to the Wakefield BID, more than 20 city centre businesses have signed up to offer exclusive deals as part of our Community Days.

Among the confirmed offers are 20% off clothing at Secret Chambers; a goody bag at Betty Loves Candles with any £15 spend; a free pot of Yorkshire Tea with any meal at Harry’s Fish and Chip Restaurant and many more.

The Wakefield Peregrine Project are also offering tower tours, with information on the city’s pairs and a chance to travel up the Cathedral spire and peek at the peregrine nest.