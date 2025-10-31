Families feeling the pinch this festive season could see their food shops go further 🎄

Morrisons has cut prices on 160 more products ahead of Christmas, with average savings of around 25%

The reductions include branded favourites such as Nestlé, Kellogg’s, Heinz and Birds Eye

Festive essentials like Bisto gravy, Paxo stuffing and cranberry sauce are also cheaper

The move follows hundreds of earlier price cuts and forms part of Morrisons’ wider value drive

Morrisons says the goal is to help shoppers stretch their budgets during the festive season

One major UK supermarket has announced a fresh wave of price cuts on 160 everyday and festive essentials, giving shoppers some welcome relief as Christmas spending pressures start to bite.

Morrisons’ move follows hundreds of reductions introduced last month and covers a mix of cupboard staples, branded favourites and seasonal must-haves, with an average saving of around 25%.

Among the latest price drops are big-name brands such as Nestlé and Kellogg’s cereals, John West tuna, Birds Eye fish fingers and Heinz ketchup.

Everyday items like bacon, bleach and Morrisons Savers products have also been included, while festive staples such as Bisto gravy, Paxo sage and onion stuffing, and cranberry sauce have been reduced in price ahead of the big day.

Morrisons’ pricing and customer director Alex Paver said the supermarket was committed to helping shoppers stretch their budgets through the festive season.

“Customers are continuing to feel the pressure when it comes to managing their weekly shop,” he said, “which is why we’re determined to keep prices low on the products that matter most.

“By dropping the price on a further 160 items, we’re helping make sure every pound goes further — whether that’s on everyday essentials or family favourites.”

The new cuts are part of Morrisons’ ongoing drive to compete more aggressively on price amid a fiercely competitive grocery market.

With budgets under strain and Christmas fast approaching, many shoppers are expected to hunt for the best value deals on seasonal ingredients and branded goods.

It also follows the launch of Morrisons’ “spend-stretch” promotion last month, an exclusive offer for More Card loyalty customers shopping in participating franchise stores.

There was also an earlier rollout of “More partner points,” which allow members to collect rewards when spending with selected partner brands.

With festive shopping in full swing, the latest round of price cuts signals Morrisons’ intent to win over value-conscious customers, helping them stock up for Christmas dinner without breaking the bank.