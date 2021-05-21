New electric vehicle points with 100% renewable energy to be installed at Wakefield's Asda stores

Two of Wakefield's Asda stores are to be fitted with free-to-use electric vehicle charging points, supplied with 100% renewable energy. Photo: Asda

The electric vehicle (EV) charging points are part of a new partnership between the supermarket chain and Engie.

They will be available 24 hours a day at 19 of the retailer's stores, including two in Wakefield, and are expected to launch over the next 12 weeks.

Each charging point includes one bay for taxis and private hire vehicles and one bay for all other users.

Supplying 100 per cent renewable energy from Engie, the rapid charge points give customers 160 miles of driving on average, and will be free to use until October 19 of this year, when a charge will be introduced.

Engie has been appointed to install the EV charging points by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, who secured £2m in Government funding for the project in 2019.

John Mutton, Asda’s Senior Asset Manager said: “We know that our customers and colleagues are always looking for ways to live more sustainably and we want to continue to help them do that with ease, which is why I’m really pleased we’ve made it convenient for them to access charging points so they can plug in whilst they shop.

"With thanks to our partner ENGIE, customers will see these charging points installed in some of our carparks over the coming weeks and we hope that by making them easily accessible, it will encourage more drivers to look at greener vehicles in the future and support a reduction in carbon emissions.”

Branches at Asdale Road, Wakefield and Dewsbury Road, Wakefield are among those who will benefit from the chargers in the coming weeks.

Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “The 19 electric vehicle charging points installed at ASDA stores throughout the region form part of our commitment to install at least 88 charging points across West Yorkshire by the end of this summer to improve air quality and help people to change to electric vehicles.

Our partnership with ENGIE is part of our drive to dramatically reduce emissions from transport as we make West Yorkshire a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.”