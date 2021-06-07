New independent coffee shop Caffe Noor opens at Wakefield's Trinity Walk

Cafe Noor manager Lauren Stirland

Caffe Noor has launched at Trinity Walk shopping centre and is the latest offering from the people who brought Estabulo and, more recently, Casa Peri Peri to the city.

Opened in the former Caffe Nero unit, this new venture will serve quality coffee and food with an independent twist. The staff who were employed in the same unit previously have been hired by the new owners too.

And Caffe Noor is hoping to have a positive impact on the economy and the community. At the end of each month, after all costs are removed the business will split any profits 50/50 - with one half going to things that will directly benefit children in Wakefield and the other towards the launch of another Caffe Noor.

Rob Campbell, Group CEO of Churrasco Group, said: "The aim is to provide a high quality coffee shop experience and in turn help people in our city.

"By reinvesting half of our profits into a pot to launch more Caffe Noors, it means we can create new job opportunities. It also enables us to help children across Wakefield, which we'd love to do.

“Zack Issak had been working on his idea for the last two years and has now brought his desire to help children all over the UK by pioneering the first of many Caffe Noors with the first opening in Wakefield, his hometown.

"It can be anything that benefits kids, whether it's helping with free meals during holidays, providing sports equipment for a local team or helping towards a school getting some new equipment or families going through difficult times.

"The concept is all new, so it's still taking shape, but we know what we want to achieve and we're all very excited."

Caffe Noor will operate under their soon to be registered charity ‘Ziya Foundation’ www.ziyafoundation.org

Cormac Hamilton, Trinity Walk's Centre Manager, added: "The concept of Caffe Noor is fantastic - it's an innovative and socially responsible approach to business which they hope will support both local children and the community.

"We are proud they have chosen Trinity Walk to launch their first venture. It's the first step on what we hope will be a long and successful journey for them. We are also delighted to welcome back the previous excellent cafe team who are joining a quality operator in Caffe Noor."

Caffe Noor is now open and organisations who may want to apply for a small grant from the cafe should email [email protected]