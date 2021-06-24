Next apply for permission to open Clearance store on Wakefield retail park

The retailer has applied to Wakefield Council for permission to convert a unit at Westgate Retail Park into a Next Clearance store, offering

In documents submitted with the application, the retailer said it planned to occupy the unit for "no more than three years".

Applying for the conversion on behalf of Next, planning consultancy Q&A Planning the retailer hoped to take over a 1,394 square metre unit which was formerly occupied by Mothercare.

Clothing retailer Next has revealed plans to convert an empty retail unit in Wakefield city centre into a clearance store. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 970 square metres would be used for sales, with the remaining space for back of house storage.

In a documents submitted with the application, Q&A Planning said: "Due to Covid-19, Next have accumulated a large amount of out of season stock whilst the shops have been closed due to a series of national lockdowns.

"As such, the business is seeking retail floorspace to open some clearance shops on a short term basis to sell this stock.

"Next have identified the Westgate Retail Park as an opportunity to open such a store and, in particular, the vacant Mothercare unit."

It goes on to note that "Next would not consider putting such a clearance outlet in the city centre and as such this decision is not at the expense of investment in the city centre".

If approved, the store could sell items including furniture, furnishings and children's clothing.

Next has also asked the council to alter conditions currently in place on the building which prevent the sale of clothing, footwear and accessories for a period of three years.