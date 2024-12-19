This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These petrol stations are leading the way with the best prices across the UK ⛽

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s and Asda offer the cheapest petrol prices in the UK ahead of Christmas travel

The Sainsbury’s station in Doncaster leads with the lowest price at £127.9 per litre

Asda has six locations in the top ten for the cheapest fuel nationwide

An estimated 29 million cars will hit the roads this Christmas, with 24 December expected to be the busiest day

As millions of drivers prepare for the busy Christmas travel period, fuel prices are a key concern for many.

With a record-breaking number of cars expected on the roads this year, finding affordable petrol is a priority for those heading to see family or embark on festive trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, motoring experts at Tiger.co.uk have identified the most affordable supermarket petrol stations across Britain, providing insight into where drivers can save on fuel this holiday season.

Where is the cheapest place to get petrol?

Sainsbury's and Asda have emerged as the front-runners in offering the lowest petrol prices, with some stations standing out for their particularly competitive rates.

According to the analysis, the Sainsbury's petrol station on Thorne Road in Doncaster takes the top spot for the cheapest fuel in the country, with petrol priced at just £127.9 per litre.

(Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images) | Getty Images

This is almost one penny less than the Asda station in Aberdeen, which ranks second on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sainsbury's may claim the title of having the lowest-priced individual station, Asda leads the way overall, and the supermarket giant boasts six locations among the ten cheapest petrol stations in the UK, compared to Sainsbury’s four

For drivers looking to save on fuel this Christmas, Asda appears to be a go-to option, with several branches scattered across the country offering competitive prices.

The 10 cheapest petrol stations in the UK:

Doncaster, Sainsbury’s, Thorne Road - 127.9p Aberdeen, Asda, Garth Dee Road - 128.7p Wolverhampton, Asda, Jack Hayward Way - 129.7p Liverpool, Asda, Welton Road - 129.7p Sunderland, Asda, North Road Boldon - 129.7p Hereford, Asda, Belmont Road - 129.7p Peterborough, Sainsbury’s, Oxney Road - 129.9p Nottingham, Sainsbury’s, Stoney Street - 129.9p Wakefield, Sainsbury’s, Railway Street - 129.9p Bristol, Asda, East Street - 130.7p

Tiger.co.uk provides a useful tool allowing drivers to search for the cheapest petrol stations by city, making it easier to locate the best deals in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Wilson, managing director at Tiger.co.uk, said that this Christmas will see the lowest fuel prices since 2020.

This comes as good news for those worried about the cost of travel during the festive season, especially with the number of cars expected to be on the road.

According to the RAC and INREX, an estimated 29 million cars are set to hit the roads in the lead-up to Christmas.

The busiest travel day is forecast to be December 24, with a staggering 3.7 million car trips expected as people make their way to visit family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With such high demand for fuel, it is essential for drivers to keep an eye on petrol prices and plan their refuelling stops accordingly.

Wilson advises motorists looking to avoid paying inflated prices at service stations during the busy period to top up their vehicles before hitting the road, as those waiting until the last minute may face a “mark-up” on fuel prices.

Note that while many major petrol stations will be closed on Christmas Day, service stations are legally required to stay open to provide drivers with essential fuel services.

Are you planning a road trip this Christmas? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.