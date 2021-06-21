Residents invited to have their say on Doncaster Road in Wakefield

Councillors George Ayre and Matthew Morley

The proposals aim to improve traffic safety and flow on Doncaster Road (A638).

Three options are proposed to improve the bus lane at the junction with Black Road in order to improve the reliability of bus journeys and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The existing riverside path from the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road to Chantry Bridge is to be upgraded with a new surface, street lighting and CCTV. This is being funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority which has allocated £5million.

The consultation is open now and runs until 18 July. Opportunities to view and comment on the proposals and/or speak with consultants can be found at www.wakefield.gov.uk/have-your-say/a638

Cllr Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “We have listened to what people have told us about their traffic woes on Doncaster Road and we are actively working to address them while at the same time increasing sustainable travel, improving reliability of bus journeys, improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians so that all road users can benefit.”

Councillor Kim Groves, West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “Our vision for transport goes beyond getting people from A to B. It’s about getting all of us – our people, our communities, our businesses – to where we want to be as a region efficiently and safely. I welcome the consultation and look forward to hearing from residents.”

The results of the consultation are to be made public in the autumn. Work on Doncaster Road, which has a funding allocation of £5million, is expected to start in 2023 and be completed in 2024.