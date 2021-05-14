Restaurants in Wakefield are among the cleanest in the country, according to food hygiene ratings

Restaurants in Wakefield are among the cleanest in the country, according to an analysis of food hygiene ratings. Stock image. Photo: Tolga Akmen/Getty Images

Restaurants across the country will reopen for indoor dining on Monday, for the first time in more than four months.

And diners in Wakefield will be in for a particularly hygienic visit, according to cleaning service End-of-Tenancy-London.co.uk.

The group analysed food hygiene ratings for cities across the country and discovered that Wakefield ranks high on the list.

According to the analysis, the average cleanliness rating for restaurants in Wakefield is 4.68 out of five.

This means restaurants in the city have the ninth highest food hygiene ratings of any city in the UK.

The Food Standards Agency currently holds ratings for 325 restaurants, cafes and canteens in Wakefield city centre

Of these, 212 were awarded a five star food hygiene rating in their most recent inspection.

And across the Wakefield district, a total of 396 restaurants, cafes and canteens have earned top marks.

Further afield, the city with the highest average food hygiene rating is Carlisle, with an average rating of 4.9, while Nottingham, Hull and Sheffield also make appearances in the top 20.