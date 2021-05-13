These are the restrictions set to be relaxed and to attractions open in Wakefield from next week

View of Wakefield

The Reel Cinema at the Ridings will be back from next week as restrictions ease.

Advance bookings are now available with tickets for screenings before 1pm available from £2.50 and from £3.50 after.

Indoor adult group sports and exercise classes can take place.

Some larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues will be allowed with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full, whichever is a lower number, and in outdoor venues with a capacity of 4,000 people or half-full.Up to 30 people can attend weddings, receptions and wakes as long as the venue can comply with social distancing.

Holidays abroad to green list countries are allowed.

Up to 30 people can attend weddings, receptions and wakes as long as the venue can comply with social distancing.

This limit also applies to other types of significant life events, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.