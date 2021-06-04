Wakefield Ambassador Programme launched to bring people back to district

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The Wakefield Ambassador Programme will give businesses, organisations and individuals the opportunity to come together as a strong voice for the district, helping to promote it as a place to live, work, invest, visit and study.

The programme is intended to be “an aspirational but achievable view of what Wakefield and the surrounding area can offer to business investors, visitors and residents”.

The first event has already been held and attracted 100 businesses from the around district.

Ambassadors heard from speakers such as Nick Keynes, co-founder of Tileyard and Andrew Weaver, chief executive of Strata Homes.

Mr Weaver, who is chairman of the place board, said: “It was also very encouraging to witness at first hand the strength and appetite that already exists from the Wakefield district business community who gave up valuable time to attend.

“We genuinely believe that the ambassador events will naturally gather momentum quickly and play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future of the Wakefield district’s place story.”