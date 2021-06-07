'Wakefield Council will listen to what you say in the Express city centre survey' - fill out our quick questionnaire to have your say on city's big decisions

Aerial view of Wakefield from Chantry Bridge

The survey, which can be completed here, is a way to make your voice heard.

It contains a series of questions about broad and specific issues in the city centre.

What you tell us will affect how we cover the issues that matter to you.

And we will pass on your views to the people who make the decisions.

Wakefield Council's leader said what you told us in our last survey, in 2019, was taken into account when the local authority made decisions about regeneration in the city.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We welcome the Wakefield Express’s city centre survey, which will give us all a good insight into what local people and businesses want to see happen and we will be able to feed the findings from the survey into our masterplan, which is currently being developed as our vision for the city centre.

“The newspaper ran a similar survey a couple of years ago and some of the ideas raised by residents have been brought to fruition, with progress being made on long-term regeneration projects on Kirkgate, including the demolition of Chantry House and the ABC cinema, and exciting plans to transform the historic Civic Quarter on Wood Street into a thriving neighbourhood, with new homes and a stunning new public facility, have taken a major step forward.

“We are also looking forward to the opening of Tileyard North next summer and the redevelopment of the former Market Hall into a performance and exhibition space will soon be underway.

“We have also worked with Wakefield BID to tidy and brighten up the city centre with flower beds and planters, additional cleaning and enhancing shop fronts to welcome people back to the high street.