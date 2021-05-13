Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford McDonald's branches to reopen for dine-in this month - with some important changes

McDonald's branches in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will reopen for indoor dining next week. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Like other restaurants, the fast food outlets have been restricted to drive-thru or click-and-collect orders during the lockdown.

But as the next stage of the easing of restrictions comes into place, restaurants will once again be able to welcome diners inside.

McDonald's has now confirmed that all branches in the Wakefield district will reopen for indoor dining from Monday, May 17.

Those in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will be among those to reopen on Monday.

Restaurants will open with table service only, and in some cases will offer only limited seating, to accommodate social distancing.

Customers will be encouraged to order through the My McDonald's App where possible, from where food can be ordered to be brought to the table.

And all customers will be asked to wear a face covering when entering and leaving the restaurant.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK and Ireland CEO, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening our dine-in areas. Monday is another big step forward for both England and Wales, and we’ll be thrilled to see our customers dining-in and enjoying their meals with us – we know they have been eagerly waiting to get back.

"As the country starts to open back up more fully – so are we.

"We have not had people dining-in for several months, so while we know our restaurant teams are incredibly excited to welcome customers back to our dine-in areas, we also want to give them time to adjust to the enhanced safety measures and procedures in place that will help protect our customers and our people.

“As we take this next step on the road to recovery, we know our restaurants and the communities they operate in will continue to look out for each other.