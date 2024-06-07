Despite fuel prices being much lower than the spike of May 2022 – when the average unleaded rate reached 191.25 pence per litre, according to the RAC foundation – filling up your car is still a big expense for most families today.

The RAC’s petrol and diesel price monitoring initiative, Fuel Watch, currently puts the UK average price of unleaded petrol at 147.05 pence per litre, and diesel at 152.55 pence per litre.

There can be a big difference between forecourts for the cost of fuel, and it may be worth travelling that extra mile to make savings when you re-fuel.

Using data from the website petrolprices.com, here is a list of the 10 cheapest petrol stations for unleaded fuel within three miles of Wakefield, correct as of June 6.

1 . Cheapest petrol stations within three miles of Wakefield Snowhill Service Station (ESSO A650). Unleaded: 144.9p.

2 . Cheapest petrol stations within three miles of Wakefield Fall Ings Service Sstation (BP Doncaster Road). Unleaded: 144.9p.

3 . Cheapest petrol stations within three miles of Wakefield Jacobs Well Service Station (JET Jacobs Well Lane). Unleaded: 144.9p.

4 . Cheapest petrol stations within three miles of Wakefield Oakdale Garage (Murco Doncaster Road). Unleaded: 143.9p.