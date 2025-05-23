Costa Coffee at Junction 32 reopens with new look following week-long refurbishment
The upgraded store officially opened its doors yesterday (Thursday) after being closed for a week.
The popular coffee shop, in Junction 32, now boasts a refreshed store layout, complete with stylish design elements that aim to make customers visits “more enjoyable”.
The new interior also features upgraded furniture and brand new comfortable seating.
As well as the lovely new look, visitors to the centre can expect an expanded food menu including more freshly baked pastries and new seasonal drinks.
Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “Visitors to Junction 32 often love grabbing a delicious coffee or snack from our Costa Coffee, so we are thrilled that they’ll be able to enjoy an even better experience here at the centre.
"With great new seating, a streamlined layout and delicious new ranges, it’s the perfect pit stop when shopping at Junction 32!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.