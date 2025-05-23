Costa Coffee at Junction 32 reopens with new look following week-long refurbishment

The Costa Coffee branch in the popular Castleford outlet has undergone a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upgraded store officially opened its doors yesterday (Thursday) after being closed for a week.

The popular coffee shop, in Junction 32, now boasts a refreshed store layout, complete with stylish design elements that aim to make customers visits “more enjoyable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new interior also features upgraded furniture and brand new comfortable seating.

The Costa branch at Junction 32 has reopened with a brand new look.

As well as the lovely new look, visitors to the centre can expect an expanded food menu including more freshly baked pastries and new seasonal drinks.

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “Visitors to Junction 32 often love grabbing a delicious coffee or snack from our Costa Coffee, so we are thrilled that they’ll be able to enjoy an even better experience here at the centre.

"With great new seating, a streamlined layout and delicious new ranges, it’s the perfect pit stop when shopping at Junction 32!”