Costa Coffee’s Castleford drive thru reopens with a fresh new look
Customers now visiting the Thunderhead Ridge will see a brand-new upgraded look and feel, complete with modern furniture and an inviting atmosphere.
With new furniture and a more contemporary style, the Thunderhead Ridge store has been transformed into a brighter, more comfortable environment for the whole community.
Andrea Turner, Area Manager at Costa Coffee said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our Castleford customers back through the doors of our Thunderhead Ridge Drive Thru store.
"This refresh is all about delivering the very best coffee experience with a stylish new design.
" We can’t wait to welcome the local community back to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee, made with our Mocha Italia Signature Taste.”
The Costa Coffee Castleford, Thunderhead Ridge Drive Thru store is open from 5am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 6am to 8pm on Saturdays and 7am to 7.30pm on Sundays.