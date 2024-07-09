Costa drive-thru could hinder Castleford town centre revamp, council chiefs warn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regeneration leaders have raised concerns that plans for a Costa drive-thru in Castleford town centre could hinder a major revamp of the town.

The coffee chain has applied to build a new outlet on Bridge Street car park, creating up to 20 jobs.

The site lies in an area which is about to be transformed as part of a £23m redevelopment of the town.

Plans have been submitted to build a Costa drive-thru on Bridge Street car park, Castleford. Google image.

The Castleford Riverside scheme aims is to encourage more pedestrians and cyclists to travel to the town centre and visit banks of the River Aire.

The council’s regeneration service has submitted a comment on the Costa proposals to planning officers responsible for determining the application.

The document states says the service is “broadly supportive” of the new business but has concerns over its possible impact on efforts to revitalise the town.

The letter adds: “Regeneration team are aware of concerns locally that this proposal creates the risk of an increase of vehicular movements to the area, therefore contradicting the long-term vision for the town and accessibility to the riverside by foot or cycle.

Ariel view of plan for proposed new Costa drive-thru at Bridge Street car park, Castleford. Image Benson Signs.

“Regeneration would encourage planning colleagues to consult with highways as part of the consultation process.

“It is also unclear how the new development will respect its surroundings as the new riverside greenspace is developed, given the apparent emphasis on vehicular visits.

“A drive-thru business is less likely to encourage footfall or dwell times in town centres than other forms of development.”

The drive-thru site is also close to Castleford’s old market hall, which could be turned into an events spaces as part of a separate longer-term project.

The letter says: “This key gateway into the town sits directly adjacent to the proposed development, and a drive-thru business in this location is unlikely to encourage active movements from the town centre to the newly developed riverside greenspace via this route.”

“If approved, we would ask that careful consideration is given to the relationship between the development and its surroundings as the riverside area develops.”

The council has received three objections to the scheme since it was submitted to the council in May, with concerns raised over a possible increase in traffic and loss of town centre parking space.

Another resident said smaller independent coffee shops in the town could be threatened by the high street chain.

One objector said: “Another big brand will lead to closure of more independent shops in town and more empty units on the high street.

“If this goes ahead you may as well give back the regeneration money as this will be the final nail in Castleford’s coffin.”

Planning officers are also considering a separate application to install Costa signs and advertisements on roads nearby.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the company says: “The proposed development has excellent pedestrian links and provides an exciting new food and drink offering for Castleford.

“The proposals are compliant with the relevant local policies and will have a positive impact on this area of Castleford, reinvigorating the town centre.

“The development’s proximity to the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre will create a highly sustainable development continuing the regeneration of the locality.”

Planning permission for a similar drive-thru business at the site was approved three years ago, despite 100 objections being made.