Council agrees to ’embrace private sector’ to advance city centre regen plans
Denise Jeffery made the comments as senior councillors agreed to appoint a ‘strategic partner’ to attract investment to help revitalise parts of the city centre.
It is hoped the organisation will help speed up the delivery of a range of projects.
Coun Jeffery told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday: “We have ambitious plans, but what we want to do is get on with them.
“Local authorities can’t do everything on their own any more.
“We need business people to come in from the private sector and really work with us.
“We should not be afraid to embrace the private sector and get people totally involved with us.”
In February 2022, the council announced a 20-year masterplan to help address issues of decline in the retail and business sector.
The new partner is expected to focus on 19 council-owned buildings and sites earmarked for redevelopment.
They include the council’s depot at Newton Bar and commercial properties on Westmoreland Street and Teall Street.
Vacant historic listed buildings are also highlighted in a report to cabinet members.
They include the Elizabethan Gallery, on Brook Street, which dates back to the 16th Century, plus Milnes’ Orangery and The Lodge, on Back Lane, which were built in 1800s.
Coun Jeffery added: “We have got some marvellous schemes going forward, but they are going to take a long time.
“The public expects us deliver. We announce in the press that we are going to do this and we are going to do the other, and then people say ‘well when is it going to happen’?
“People want to see something now.”
A number of major city centre projects are already underway after the council secured £24.9m of Levelling Up funding in 2019.
They include the creation of a new public square next to Wakefield Cathedral, the relocation of the city’s library and converting the former market hall into an events venue.
Work to transform the civic quarter by turning the former Wood Street police station into apartments and the old Crown court building into an arts centre is also being carried out.
The ongoing schemes are expected to be completed by 2026 but “consume a significant amount” of the council’s capacity, according to the report.
Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “To be as ambitious as we want to be, it can’t be done by ourselves.
“This is looking for us to work with a strategic partner to really take on some of the projects that might not ever get done.
“Things like the Orangery, for example, which has been sitting there unoccupied.
“It’s a really loved building within Wakefield. We want to see that building being brought back into use.
“It needs work and we haven’t got the capacity at the minute.
“The Elizabethan Gallery is another example of something that could be getting back into use. It’s what people want to see.”
Coun Graham said he hoped the partnership could also lead to more leisure facilities and housing in the city centre.
Mathew Morley, portfolio holder for planning and highways, said: “We have all seen our town centres in freefall. They are not what they were.
“More people are shopping online. People aren’t using banks like they used to.
“We need to reinvent our town and city centres.
“People say we need to be more like Barnsley, or more like Leeds.
“But we need to be more like Wakefield.
“Let’s be Wakefield and reinvent our city centre, our town centres, into something that people want.
“It is inspiring, so let’s get on with this piece of work.”
The partnership is expected to be in place for at least a decade and involves working closely with business owners and the wider community to shape the plans.
