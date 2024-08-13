Creative businesses and independent food outlets can apply for space in £7.7 million Wakefield market hall conversion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform Wakefield’s former market hall into a stunning new events space are moving forward.

The project, named Wakefield Exchange, is inviting businesses in the city and across West Yorkshire area to be part of the new venue.

It is due to open this winter.

The launch will be part of Wakefield Council’s 366-day programme of cultural and creative activity, Our Year 2024.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The Wakefield Exchange will offer residents a fantastic experience with an exciting programme of events and activities in a landmark venue.

"It will provide opportunities for creative and digital businesses and independent food and drinks businesses.

"We have listened to feedback from residents and we’re pleased that we’re now at this stage, as we look forward to launching the venue later this year.”

The council said the project would provide new events space to attract visitors into the city centre.

The local authority said it had been developed with further creative opportunities for Wakefield’s residents and visitors at its heart.

Events at the site have been very popular with residents and wider visitors, including the Festival of the Moon and the Fire and Ice exhibition during the Festival of the Earth, and the Rhubarb Festival.

In 2019, the Moon festival attracted 30,000 people and included performances from Cribs' drummer Ross Jarman and indie rock act Public Service Broadcasting.

The venue will create jobs in the catering sector and there will also be business spaces on offer to small and medium digital and creative businesses.

The aim is to enable Wakefield Exchange to play its part in the regeneration of the city centre.

The £7.7 million transformation, which is being supported by funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, will also provide skills training opportunities for local residents and workspace to attract new creative businesses into the city centre.

Wakefield and West Yorkshire businesses in the food and drink sectors, as well as creative, digital and cultural industries are invited to apply for Wakefield Exchange business tenancies.

Apply at www.wxwakefield.co.uk by close of play on Monday, August 26.