Crystal Care Collection receives keys to Fairwood Fields Care Home in Pontefract

Crystal Care Collection reached a major milestone as they received the keys to their fifth care home, Fairwood Fields in Pontefract.

Set to welcome its first residents in the coming weeks, Fairwood Fields is the first Yorkshire based care home to be operated by Crystal Care Collection.

Fairwood Fields is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility designed to offer person-centred care in a welcoming and comfortable environment.

The new home features 66 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a cinema room, a beauty salon, and the latest in care technology to support residents' wellbeing and independence.

Peter Mortimer (LNT Care Developments), Lynn Robinson, Denum Wrigley and Chelsea Kitchen

Fairwood Fields residents will also benefit from Crystal Care Collection’s newly designed Sky Bar and private dining areas, so that residents and families can enjoy special meals and celebrations together in a more intimate setting.

General Manager at Fairwood Fields, Lynn Robinson, said, ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to take the keys to Fairwood Fields, where we’ll be representing the values of Crystal Care Collection in Yorkshire – clarity, community, and compassion.’

‘Our home will be a place for exceptional care and a hub for people in the area, starting with our ‘Reyt Yorkshire’ themed Grand Opening on Saturday 25th October. All are welcome to join us for a day packed with family fun, live entertainment, delicious Yorkshire food like parkin and liquorice cake, and VIP tours of Fairwood Fields, and we can’t wait to welcome our first residents to their new home.’

For a limited time only, new residents at Fairwood Fields will benefit from a reduced fee under the home’s all-inclusive ‘Crystal Clear’ package, which means no hidden costs or billable extras, designed to give residents and families peace of mind when it comes to looking for a care home.

Sky Bar at Fairwood Fields

Fairwood Fields’ ‘Reyt Yorkshire’ Grand Opening celebration will take place from 10:00 at the home on Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW.

If you’re unable to attend, Fairwood Fields are now conducting private show arounds. Call 01977 233235, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website for more information.