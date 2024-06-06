Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular independent restaurant and takeaway has closed its doors for good due to the rising cost of living.

Bear Kitchen had become one of Wakefield’s most beloved food hotspots since it opened its doors in 2017, even winning Best Takeaway at the British Takeaway awards in 2020.

From The Big Grizzly Burger to the Big Burly Brunch, the American-style fast food takeaway, ensured and put focus on being environmentally friendly and serving ethically sourced food.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up

Now the hotspot, on Westgate End, has been forced to close abruptly, due to the rising cost of living.

Owner, Ben Atkinson opened Bear Kitchen in 2017.

Owner, Ben Atkinson, shared his devestation.

He said: “I had a genuine care and such a passion for Bear Kitchen.

""I wish there was more support for independent businesses as we’ve done everything by the book, and yet we’re still closing. The cost of living has skyrocketed and just absolutely hammered us.”

Ben continued: "We’re so proud of what we’ve managed to achieve. All we wanted to do was to create a great, honest space with a positive work environment – it was never about making money.

The restaurant was known for thier American-style ethically sourced food.

"We’ve been at the centre of hundreds of celebrations and in a world where chains are taking over – I feel like Bear Kitchen was a bit of light within the community.”

Ben and his team even moved in together in a flat above Bear Kitchen during lockdown to continue serving customers and deliver care packages to those in need.

For their final weekend Bear Kitchen sold a special menu called The Bear Finale until they ran out.

After sharing the news to facebook, the Bear Kitchen social media page was flooded with comments of support and sadness with one user sharing that they were “gutted” to see them go.

Another said: “Oh my, this is emotional. Thank you for shining so brightly Ben and Team. You truly were a Wakey Wonder and will be missed.”

Ben has since thanked the local community for their “unreal support”.

When asked what’s next for Ben, he said: “I’ll always have this passion for the community and I’d like to continue being community-focused and share that passion with others.