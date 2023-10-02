Delivery firm Evri creating 5,000 new jobs before Christmas - including more than 140 in Normanton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evri has invested £45million in preparation for the busy period, to expand its capacity to meet the demand created by people shopping online.

Throughout the summer months, Evri has delivered more than two million parcels a day and is prepared to deliver around four million parcels a day in the run up to Christmas.

The 5,000 UK roles will be based either at the head office in Yorkshire, at one of its sites across the UK, remotely, or on the road.

Roles include warehouse operatives, supervisors, managers, van drivers and couriers.

Evri is currently looking for 140 couriers in the Normanton.

Couriers typically earn around £16 per hour and can enjoy the flexibility of delivering parcels any time between 8am and 8pm.

Couriers will often be delivering in their local area, within familiar surroundings and usually not too far from home which helps deliveries to be made around other commitments.

To find our more visit www.beacourier.co.uk

Gary Robinson, Director of Couriers and Final Mile at Evri, said: “As we head into our busiest period, we’re embarking on our biggest recruitment drive of the year.