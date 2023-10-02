Historic Black Bull country pub set to reopen after ‘deteriorating’ for five years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for the major makeover of The Black Bull, in Midgley.

The building, on Bar Lane, has been “deteriorating” since it was shut down five years ago, a report says.

Wakefield Council has given permission for Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars to carry out the work.

The overhaul includes renovating the outside of the building, repainting and adding new signage, lighting and planting.

The project includes installing bi-fold doors opening onto a covered 60-seater terrace.

It will provide space for al fresco eating and drinking throughout the year.

The company bought the premises six years ago but the re-opening was delayed due to the covid pandemic.

A planning application to the council states: “During that time the building has fallen into a poor state of repair.”

A planning application to refurbish the building was approved in 2019 but lapsed in November 2022.

The report adds: “We are now in a position to renew that application.

“The proposals listed will totally enhance what is currently a boarded up, deteriorating building and create not only a valuable asset to the local community of Midgley, but will create in the region of 25 to 30 jobs.”

The council’s conservation officer said the proposals for the inn are “welcomed” by the local authority.

The officer said: “The Black Bull Inn is a building of local interest, significant as a good example of a historic public house in a viable location on a key historic route.

“The building is currently vacant and its condition is deteriorating.”

The application received two comments of support and no objections.

A resident in favour of the scheme said: “This used to be a well supported and popular local venue in a building of historical interest.

“To have it fall into its current derelict, boarded up state is a great shame and waste of a significant commercial property.