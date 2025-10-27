Design duo celebrate seven years of MOSO at Redbrick Mill

Local entrepreneurs and design enthusiasts Mohammed Dhabaria and Sofie Akbar are celebrating a major milestone this autumn — seven successful years of MOSO, their stylish furniture and ceramics studio based in Redbrick Mill, Batley’s iconic hub for high-end interiors.

Founded in 2018, MOSO was born from a shared passion for timeless design and craftsmanship. Combining Akbar’s background in interior design — she’s a Huddersfield University graduate — with Dhabaria’s fine art ceramics training from Breton Hall, Leeds University, and Batley Art College, the pair have built a distinctive brand that celebrates Scandinavian-inspired elegance with Yorkshire creativity.

Before launching MOSO, Akbar honed her skills during a decade as an interior designer with BoConcept, where she recognised a growing gap in the UK market for authentic, design-led Danish furniture.

“We wanted to bring that clean, contemporary style to a wider audience but with our own touch — something that feels both international and local,” she explains.

The business initially began as an ILVA franchise, offering Danish furniture through Redbrick Mill. But when the pandemic hit, the couple decided to pivot. “COVID made us realise we wanted full creative control,” says Dhabaria.

“We didn’t want to run a franchise that was based outside of Denmark — we wanted to build our own brand right here.”

Drawing inspiration from MOSO Lake in Denmark, they rebranded and developed their own product line.

Today, MOSO proudly designs and produces a range of bespoke dining tables and ceramic pieces, crafted in partnership with trusted European suppliers and local makers. Each table is designed from scratch — a true reflection of the duo’s artistic roots and design precision.

Seven years on, MOSO continues to thrive within Redbrick Mill, attracting design lovers from across Yorkshire and beyond. The anniversary marks not only a business milestone but also a testament to the region’s creative spirit.

“We’ve grown with our customers,” says Akbar. “From the very beginning, it’s been about creating beautiful, functional pieces that people truly live with and love.”

With plans to expand their product line and continue championing craftsmanship, MOSO’s future looks as sleek and sophisticated as the designs that have made them a local favourite.