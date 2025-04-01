Developer reveals plans for 80 homes in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield based housebuilder has submitted plans for 80 homes in the city.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 5.63-acre site in Lofthouse Gate for a £19.9m, 80-home development.

Called Lingwell Gate and located on Lingwell Gate Lane in Lofthouse Gate, the site will consist of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes.

The proposed development will feature 15 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house type.

Avant Homes hopes to build 80 homes in Wakefield. The firm sent this CGI indicative of its proposed housetypes.

If given the go ahead by Wakefield Council, work at the development is set to commence in August, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in spring 2025.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director Richard Hosie said: “As a local business, we know first-hand what a great place Wakefield is to live, with its many amenities and excellent access to transport links.

“Our objective as a housebuilder is to provide quality new homes for everyone whilst developing the communities where we build, and our plans for Lingwell Gate meet those criteria.

“Our proposed development features a mix of practically designed, energy efficient house types that will appeal to a range of buyers, including first time buyers, second steppers, families and downsizers.

"We now look forward to Wakefield Council considering our plans.”

The land was removed from the green belt and allocated for housing when Wakefield Council introduced a new Local Plan in January last year.

The site is opposite Junction 41 Industrial Estate and next to the Virginia Close and Virginia Court housing developments.

Protected grazing land lies to the north.

A railway line and the Lofthouse Colliery nature reserve lie to the east.