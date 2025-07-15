Doors 2 Floors to welcome customers as location re-opens following refit

Batley based specialist door retailer Doors 2 Floors is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of their Batley showroom and warehouse, located on Bradford Road after undergoing a refit.

The recently updated showroom, approaching 5,000 sqft of space, conveniently located on Bradford Road, showcases a range of internal doors, front doors, door handles and more.

This latest investment will allow Doors 2 Floors to continue embracing growth, from their 5,000 sq ft warehousing space, conveniently located on Bradford Road; the landmark showroom is the brand’s second store nationwide.

For the first time, the location will showcase exclusive designs. The current collection of doors seamlessly blends timeless British craftsmanship and artistry with modern innovation, offering products such as internal doors, front doors, back doors and door handles that are perfectly suited for the contemporary home.

Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to be reopening our store to serve and support our valued neighbours and community. This will enable our fantastic team to reach their potential and bring our quality products to a wider market."

“Thanks to its large footprint, the Batley store delivers the most comprehensive product showcase in the brand’s history – featuring over 10,000 products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD, offering discerning customers a diverse a selection of doors such as grey doors, white doors, Mexicano doors, Holdenby doors, cottage doors, white panel doors, black doors, door handles and accessories, the creative possibilities are endless.”

Thanks to its large footprint, the Batley store delivers the most comprehensive product showcase in the brand’s history – featuring over 10,000 products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD.

Celebrity clients including model Danielle Lloyd, influencers Gemma Markland, Emma McVey and many others.

“This is more than just a store opening – it’s a bold new chapter for Doors2Floors. We’ve taken everything our customers already love about us and scaled it up – this is our largest store, packed with our most impressive selection of doors and accessories, making it the ultimate shopping destination for style, inspiration, and a plethora of doors that are available in a plethora of sizes and colours,” added Ismaeel.

"We’ve also built an amazing team of passionate colleagues across the store – each one ready to provide the outstanding service we’re known for. We can’t wait to welcome customers through the doors and showcase what we’ve created here in Batley.

“We are ready to showcase products to our discerning client base, providing them with excellent customer service, deliver a quality product and innovate to stay ahead of current trends.

“The building measures an impressive 48,000 sq. ft. and includes state of the art office accommodation and extensive warehouse space allowing plenty of room to grow.”