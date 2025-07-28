Dotty Bridal announces when £700k flagship Wakefield store will open showcasing Justin Alexander and Wona Concept designs

Dotty Bridal, the Huddersfield based bridalwear retailer, has announced it is investing £700,000 in a 16,500 square foot flagship store in Wakefield that will open on August 11.

Set across four floors in a newly renovated mill building, the store – thought to be the first of its kind and size in the UK – will be located at Navigation Warehouse, close to The Hepworth.

It will showcase around 300 wedding dresses at any one time from leading brands including Pronovias, Justin Alexander, Wona Concept, Allure Bridals and Dotty Bridal's own brand, Nori Ivy.

It will also feature a café bar and accessory lounge, and will see the launch of Dotty’s dedicated mother-of-the-bride line, named MOB.

Shannon, centre, with Dotty staff.

Owner Shannon Martin said: “Our flagship Wakefield store will be the destination for bridal wear and accessories in the UK – all set in a stunning four-floor converted mill that is flooded with light.

"We haven’t seen a store anywhere else in the country that is anything like what we’ll be offering; a space where our brides can find everything they need to look and feel their best on their wedding day, in one place.”

Dotty was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Shannon, with a £10,000 business loan and recorded a turnover of £1.5million in its last financial year.

The company employs a team of 21 people across its current Holmfirth store and its off-the-peg sister boutique, Peggy.

Dotty Bridal – they have announced a new £700,000 flagship bridalwear store due to open at Navigation Warehouse in Wakefield on August 11.

Shannon said: “Dotty has grown exponentially, and we now help more than 1,000 brides every year find their dream wedding dress – including many who travel from far afield because they want the level of service and expertise our team has worked hard to become known for.

“Our Wakefield flagship will mean we continue paving the way and setting the standard in the bridal industry.

"With its direct train links to London and proximity to the M1 motorway, it gives us the location we need to grow our customer base across the UK, and the space we require to expand our services even further – all while empowering even more women to look and feel their very best on their wedding day.”