Ellie McClaren named Businesswoman of the Year by Business Awards UK

Ellie McClaren, Co-Founder and CEO of The Escapologist, has been named Businesswoman of the Year in the West Yorkshire Regional Awards by Business Awards UK.

This is a testament to Ellie’s exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication to transforming the experiential entertainment industry.

Her imaginative thinking in developing captivating room themes and marketing initiatives such as the ‘Escape the Everyday to the Extraordinary’ tagline has resonated with customers and differentiated The Escapologist from competitors.

A Journey of Innovation and Growth

After a career spent building leisure businesses from the ground up, Ellie decided to embark on her own venture in 2017, when she founded The Escapologist alongside her husband, Olly.

The Escapologist stands out in the crowded entertainment industry due to its immersive experiences and distinctive steampunk aesthetic and has experienced extraordinary growth under her leadership.

The venues combine escape rooms with quirky bars offering theatrical cocktails and mocktails that bubble and smoke, adding another layer of entertainment, and appealing to multiple generations with varied interests and tastes.

Breaking the Norms of the Escape Room Industry

One of the primary goals was to break the norm of a traditionally adult-oriented industry and engage up to four generations in the same space, at the same time. The Escapologist achieves this perfectly with a myriad of themes to choose from that allow customers to visit magical realms, explore the cosmos, plot heists, breakout of cells, save the world from chaos, or even enter terrifying worlds of horror.

Each escape room is equipped with realistic storylines, custom-made challenges, and puzzles that require teamwork and creativity to solve. The combination of cinematic set designs and detailed narratives ensures engaging and memorable experiences for all who visit.

The unique steampunk branding not only sets The Escapologist apart from its competitors but also creates quirky, Instagram-worthy settings. The unusual cocktail bars are an extension of the escape rooms and have become standalone experiences as visitors are drawn the theatrical smoking cocktails and cosy atmospheres, whether they intend to participate in an escape room or not.

Strategic Expansion and Site Selection

The first site opened in Selby in 2017, but after some time Ellie realised that to fulfil the brands potential, they needed to position new sites in prime leisure and retail destinations.

By considering footfall, demographic trends, and competitive landscapes, Ellie has successfully opened new venues in Xscape in Castleford, and White Rose in Leeds. The upcoming launch of the Metrocentre site in Newcastle represents another significant milestone, with sights already set on Manchester Arndale for the next location.

The original Selby location did not align with the new strategic direction and was closed in 2022, while this was a difficult decision, it underscored Ellie’s commitment to long-term growth and brand positioning.

The Future Looks Bright

Ellie’s exceptional leadership, innovative approach, and dedication have firmly established The Escapologist as a top-tier experience provider. As the company continues to expand and evolve, Ellie remains committed to ensuring that every customer has an extraordinary experience.