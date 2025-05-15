En Route celebrates triple finalist success at British Hairdressing Business Awards 2025

En Route, based in Walton near Wakefield, is celebrating a hat-trick nomination having been named a finalist in three major categories at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2025.

Salon Manager Shannon Giblin has been shortlisted for Manager of the Year; Shannon and salon owner Melenie Tudor also celebrate their shared initiative En Route To Sustainability finalising for Innovation and their multi award winning salon has also finalised in Sustainable Salon of the Year categories.

Recognised for its outstanding leadership, forward-thinking approach to sustainability, and commitment to creative innovation, En Route is one of just six businesses shortlisted in each of these prestigious categories, all of which celebrate excellence in business and positive impact within the hairdressing industry.

The British Hairdressing Business Awards shine a spotlight on the best hairdressing salons in the country and focus on professionalism, innovation and excellence of those working to elevate the hairdressing industry.

On being named a finalist, Melenie Tudor, owner of En Route commented: “Shannon, the team and I are completely blown away. Finalising for three awards in this stiff competition is such an honour. We started En Route with a mission to lead with purpose; to make thoughtful, sustainable choices, deliver exceptional client experiences, and create a team culture we’re proud of.”

The judges were blown away by the exceptional standard of entries this year, which showcased an extraordinary blend of talent, creativity, and business brilliance from all corners of the industry. Each submission offered something unique, reflecting the passion and innovation driving today’s hairdressing industry. With so many standout entries, selecting the finalists was no easy task. The judges applauded every entrant for not only raising the bar but also redefining what’s possible in the world of hairdressing.

Winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday 7th July 2025 at the iconic Royal Lancaster, London – a night that promises to be a true celebration of industry brilliance.