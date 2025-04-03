Enforcement action planned over “completely blocked” alley next to city centre restaurant
The discovery was made two months after the owners of a restaurant were told to demolish an extension after it made the alley “very narrow”.
A covered seating area was added to the side of Trinity Lounge, Brook Street, but the council refused a retrospective planning application in January 2024.
Planning officers said the structure would “result in harm to public safety by way”.
After an appeal was made, an inspector visited the venue and upheld the council’s decision after they found it had created a “threatening environment”.
The inspector’s report said the alley, which links Brook Street with Smallpage Yard, was “likely to be a magnet for anti-social behaviour”.
The report added: “The development has caused material harm to the character and appearance of the area and constitutes poor design.”
Despite the decision, the council was informed this week that the route had been blocked off.
Signs saying “private land, no public access or right of way” have been placed on gates at both ends.
In response, Joe Jenkinson, the council’s service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, said: “Given that the planning appeal was dismissed, we are disappointed that the passageway has now been completely blocked.
“This is a further breach. We are preparing a planning enforcement notice, which will require the gate and extension to be removed.”
Eight members of the public and a councillor objected to the original application for the extension.
One objector said: “The blockage has made it harder for people to access the taxi rank and cut through to access the shops.
“It is not fair to block the public’s access for the benefit of one business.”
Another said: “The application interferes with the long-established pedestrian route between Brook Street and Union Street.
“This route has been in use for at least 50 years. I can recall using it as a child.”
A third complaint stated: “This used to be a nice clear walkway for all businesses on Brook Street and pedestrians gaining access to taxis.
“It is no longer a safe walkway. I don’t know why this has been allowed. Something needs to be done.”
