Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards: General manager at Wakefield Amazon warehouse reaches final of “prestigious” award celebrating women in leadership roles

The general manager at Wakefield’s Amazon fulfilment centre, Gill Fedorov, has reached the final of the “prestigious” Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate women in the workplace and recognise women in leadership roles in the transport and logistics sector.

Gill, who started working at Amazon in 2017 and the Wakefield site earlier this year, said she was “thrilled” to be a finalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be a finalist at the everywoman in Transport and Logistics awards in the category of Warehouse Leader.

Site Manager Gill Fedorov is a finalist in the Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

“This prestigious recognition celebrates women who demonstrate exceptional leadership in warehousing operations, particularly those in senior positions who drive strategic impact within their organisations.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation to the judging panel for this recognition, to my peers for nominating me, and to my incredible teams, colleagues and mentors who have shaped my 25-year journey in this industry.

“And to my super supportive family.”

Gill, who previously led operations for Royal Mail in Yorkshire for 18 years, is involved in sustainability and environmental projects at Amazon, and is a member of the Women at Amazon group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also aims to help other women reach their career roles in her work as a mentor, and so far has mentored 12 people.

On mentorship, Gill said: “Mentorship provides people with the opportunity to share concerns, learn and grow.

“I absolutely love getting to watch my mentees develop as individuals, both personally and professionally.

“There’s so much value in having a mentor, whether it’s formal or informal, as it enables both the mentor and mentee to learn and see things from a different perspective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful to my mentees for providing me with valuable insight into the various lines of business at Amazon and for giving me the opportunity to see things from different angles.

“It’s important to value difference of opinion and outlook. Recognising women for what they bring into the workplace, family and society will make the world a better place,” she added.

More information about the awards, which are announced this week, can be found at: https://www.everywoman.com/everywoman-in-transport-and-logistics-awards/