Excellence in Business Awards: Deadline extended for entries

Excellence in Business awards 2019 held in the Emerald Suite at Headingley Stadium. Picture Tony Johnson

Entries are now open until Friday, September 17, and the winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony attended by guests from across the business scene in October.

At the event, which will be hosted as always by former Look North presenter Harry Gration, we’re promising you the chance to celebrate the very best that business in Wakefield has to offer.

The awards represent a chance to celebrate the incredible businesses that have kept our city and district going through these uncertain times.

Whether your business has led the way in adopting new technologies, you have started a business from the ground up, have been serving your community or been focused on supporting new employees, we want to help celebrate every single one of your achievements.

And if you know of another local business who’s done something worth shouting about, remember you can also submit a nomination on their behalf or that of another business.

Wakefield Express editor Gavin Murray said: “We have had a fantastic response already with lots of entries already coming in and the judges are going to have a hard time putting together a shortlist.

“However, we know there are other businesses we would like to see enter

“There are so many talented businesses out there working so hard we wanted to give them every chance to enter.

“And of course a chance to win.

“Get your nominations in and we will see you on the night.”

The categories are:

•Best Education Initiative Award - sponsored by Wakefield College

•Digital/Technology Development Award

•SME Business of the Year

•CompanyCSR Initiative of the Year

•Employer of the year - sponsored by Wakefield First

•Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Haribo

•Community/Business Hero

•Large Business of the Year Leisure/Retail

•Business of the Year

•Best Newcomer

•Best Business Transformation