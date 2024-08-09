Family business purchases 19 Pets & Friends stores including popular Wakefield shop
The successful pet stores, including the shop on Horbury Road, have been bought by the Brown family, owners of Nottingham-based Pet Store Retailing.
The 19 stores across the country, which were previously owned by Kennelpak, will continue to operate in store and online as Pets & Friends and Pets Parlour Grooming.
Paul Lewis Managing Director at PSR said “All jobs across store management and store teams will remain in place as we look to continue to offer customers great service and products across all Pets & Friends Stores & in Pets Parlour Grooming Salons”
He continued “PSR have been known to invest in independent pet retailing for a number of years and there will be exciting improvements made at Pets & Friends over the next few years, which we’re sure customers, their pets and Pets and Friends team members will love.”
