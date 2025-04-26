Family butchers takes the leap after 105 years and opens new shop in Wakefield
RH Binks and Sons has been supplying quality British meat produce for many years and now, Jack Binks, the fifth generation butcher of the business, decided to expand into the heart of the village and canbe found at 5 High Street.
“We felt that this beautiful, family orientated town needed a traditional family butchers and deli,” Jack said.
"We opened the doors of our Horbury branch on April 18 and it was so lovely to see the community come together to welcome us.”
The Wakefield Trinity team took time out of busy training to help serve customers.
"Alan Charlesworth, who previously owned A Charlesworth on High Street has been a huge influence and a great help to us welcomng his previous customers.”
RH Binks and Sons offer traditional meat cuts as well as sandwiches, homemade pies and pastries.
