A family-run estate agents in Castleford are giving back in 2025 by supporting people and organisations that make their community thrive.

Hunters Castleford, the family-run estate agents on Bank Street, led by husband-and-wife duo Andy and Keira Wiles, are proud to launch their community give-back mission this new year.

As a business deeply rooted in the heart of Castleford and surrounding areas, Hunters is dedicated to supporting the community in which they serve.

Hunters are strengthening their long-standing relationship with Pontefract Collieries Football Club, where they are proud to be junior shirt sponsors for a number of teams.

Plus, to further their commitment, they will work closely with the club on community-focused initiatives, ensuring their contributions directly benefit local families and young football enthusiasts as they start the new year.

Andy said: “We’ve always been passionate about giving back to the community that has supported us since we opened in 2021.

"This year we wanted to do something meaningful by helping local kids, sports teams and to continue our work with Pontefract Colls, which is such a cornerstone of local pride and somewhere close to our families hearts.”

As Hunters Castleford approaches their fourth year in business in 2025, Andy and Keira reflect on their journey as a local, family-focused enterprise.

“Castleford isn’t just where we work – it’s our home,” Keira said.

“We’re so grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and in return we are always looking for ways to repay that support.”

For more information about Hunters Castleford’s community projects, contact Andy and Keira on 01977 604600.